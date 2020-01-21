Masoe will keep smiling during his battle to walk again

Mose Masoe says he will fight his battle to walk again with a “big smile on his face”.

The prop’s career was finished when he was stretchered from the field in the club’s pre-season clash with Wakefield.

He underwent spinal surgery on January 13th before Tony Smith confirmed later that week that it would be a success if he could walk again.

But in a post on his Instagram, wife Carissa said: “Week 1 Done ✅ I would be lying if I said it wasn’t tough but I’m truly humbled and grateful for all the support from the @hullkingstonroversofficial family from the supporters, club staff and my bros as well as the Rugby League Community around the world as a whole. I can’t begin to express my love and gratitude to everyone that has been helping me and my family at such a hard time we truly are surrounded by amazing people/family.

“Everyone has their own battles that they are fighting themselves and this has become my new battle for now. It’s going to be a long road ahead for me and my little family but it makes it easier for us knowing that we are so blessed with all of your support and well wishes.

“The way I’m going to attack this is with a positive attitude and a big smile on my face. Business as usual.

“Thank you all again, Mose.”