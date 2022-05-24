Match officials appointed for Challenge Cup final at Tottenham

James Child will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s Challenge Cup final between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It will be the first time the 38-year-old has taken charge of the final, in his 13th season as a full-time match official.

Child previously refereed the Super League Grand Final in 2017, and has been a touch judge at five previous Challenge Cup finals and the video referee for a further two.

“It is an honour to be appointed to referee the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup final,” said Child, who will be assisted by Johnny Roberts and Jack Smith as touch judges, and Chris Kendall as video referee.

“The Challenge Cup is so special to many Rugby League fans and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks to be an amazing venue for such a prestigious event.”

Meanwhile, Liam Moore will take charge of the preceding 1895 Cup final between Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions.

Andy Smith and Neil Horton have been selected as touch judges while Dean Bowmer and Richard Thompson will be the in-goal judges.

There will be no video referee for the 1895 Cup final, despite the match being televised.