Match officials appointed for Super League Grand Final

Liam Moore will take charge of the Super League Grand Final for the second season running on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Moore refereed consecutive Challenge Cup finals in 2020 and 2021, then officiated last season’s Old Trafford contest.

He will be back in the middle this weekend as St Helens look to defend their Super League crown against Leeds Rhinos.

“It’s always an honour to be appointed for such a prestigious fixture,” said Moore.

Ben Thaler will be video referee for the match, with Jack Smith and Warren Turley the touch judges, Chris Kendall the reserve referee, and Dean Bowmer the reserve touch judge.

Peter Taberner will be the Match Commissioner, and Dave Milburn the timekeeper.