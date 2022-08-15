Match review panel bans 13 Super League players from nine different clubs

The RFL match review panel has delivered a huge charge sheet, with 13 players suspended following last week’s Super League fixtures.

Nine different clubs have had players punished, worsening the selection and injury crises already being experienced by many.

Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Hull KR and Toulouse Olympique have all had two players banned each.

Toulouse’s Corey Norman is facing a ban of at least eight matches, having been referred to tribunal on a Grade F charge of other contrary behaviour.

The halfback is alleged to have made “inappropriate contact” with an opponent during their defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile Olly Ashall-Bott has been given a one-match ban for a Grade B trip.

Castleford have lost Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi to two-match suspensions, for Grade B and Grade C dangerous contact respectively.

Matt Parcell and Ethan Ryan will both miss Hull KR’s visit to St Helens on Friday, with bans for Grade A dangerous contact and Grade B other contrary behaviour respectively.

Hull FC pair Kane Evans and Jake Connor will miss Friday’s home clash with Wakefield Trinity with one-game suspensions for Grade A dangerous contact and Grade A other contrary behaviour.

St Helens have lost Morgan Knowles for one match for a Grade A shoulder charge, while Wigan Warriors’ Mike Cooper will also sit out a single fixture for Grade A dangerous contact.

Huddersfield Giants’ Jack Ashworth has been give a one-game ban for Grade B dangerous contact, while Catalans Dragons’ Sam Kasiano will miss two matches for the same charge.

And bar Norman’s anticipated ban, the heaviest punishment handed down is to Wakefield’s Kelepi Tanginoa.

The forward has been banned for three of the remaining four rounds of the season for Grade C dangerous contact, with the panel noting he uses “part of (his) body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player”.