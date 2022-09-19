Match review panel decisions on St Helens stars and John Bateman revealed

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles will miss the Super League Grand Final after receiving a two-match ban.

Knowles was sinbinned for a chicken wing-type challenge on Salford Red Devils’ Chris Atkin in Saints’ play-off semi-final win last week.

The match review panel charged Knowles with Grade B dangerous contact and he has been suspended for two matches, ruling him out of the Old Trafford decider against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

However, Saints say that they intend to appeal against the ban, and their case will be heard on Tuesday.

Jack Welsby is clear to play in the Grand Final after being charged with a Grade A high tackle on Atkin, avoiding a ban because of his previous good record.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors’ John Bateman has been referred to tribunal for the offence which saw him dismissed in his side’s semi-final defeat to Leeds.

The forward has been charged with Grade D strikes after the high challenge on Aidan Sezer which has ruled the Leeds halfback out of the Grand Final.

Bateman is facing a ban of between three and five matches, putting his World Cup participation with England at risk.