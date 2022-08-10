Matt Dufty in line for Warrington Wolves return as squads named for Toulouse Olympique game

Matt Dufty could return for Warrington Wolves when they host Toulouse Olympique on Thursday night.

The fullback suffered a foot injury on his debut for the club against Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago, so missed their defeat to Wigan Warriors.

But Dufty has been named in Daryl Powell’s 21-man squad for a crucial clash with bottom club Toulouse.

Riley Dean makes way for Dufty in the only change, with Gareth Widdop (shoulder), Joe Philbin (knee) and Jack Hughes (shoulder) still unavailable.

Toulouse also make only one change to their 21-man squad, as Maxime Stefani replaces James Cunningham.

Otherwise it is the same selection for Sylvain Houles as for last week’s defeat at Hull KR, with Lloyd White (back), Andrew Dixon (adductor), Joseph Paulo (hamstring), Ilias Bergal (ribs) and Guy Armitage (hand) sidelined.

Warrington Wolves v Toulouse Olympique – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Matty Ashton, 7 George Williams, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 32 Kyle Amor, 33 Thomas Mikaele, 34 Jake Wardle, 35 Matty Nicholson, 36 Matt Dufty.

Toulouse: 2 Latrell Schaumkel, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 12 Dom Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangaré, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Peats, 29 Lambert Belmas, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot, 35 Daniel Alvaro.