Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos make big changes to squads for crucial Super League tie

Hull KR have three important players back in their 21-man squad for Friday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos following injuries.

Kane Linnett is named for the first time since undergoing bicep surgery in June, while Ryan Hall and Mikey Lewis could make returns from two-week lay-offs with calf and leg injuries respectively.

Sam Wood (shoulder) and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (leg) are named despite picking up knocks in last week’s victory over Toulouse Olympique.

But Lachlan Coote is absent again after missing that game through the concussion protocols, while Korbin Sims (suspended) and Harvey Moore drop out of the squad this week.

The Robins still miss Brad Takairangi (hamstring), Jordan Abdull (quad), Albert Vete (groin), Dean Hadley (shoulder), Luis Johnson (pec), Will Dagger (Achilles), Tom Garratt (head), Charlie Cavanaugh (knee), Connor Moore (shoulder) and Dan Okoro (wrist).

Leeds have only been able to name a 19-man squad for the big clash against one of their play-off rivals.

David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer and Rhyse Martin all received suspensions after last week’s win against Salford Red Devils so must sit out the game.

James Donaldson also misses out on the squad with a knee injury but Leeds do welcome Blake Austin into contention after more than a month out with a thigh injury, while Jack Sinfield is also included.

Matt Prior and Tom Holroyd take the list of Rhinos suspensions up to five as they complete their respective bans, while Kruise Leeming (foot), Tom Briscoe and Max Simpson (both ankle) miss out through injury.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leeds Rhinos – Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday 8pm

Hull KR: 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 27 Frankie Halton, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 34 Zach Fishwick, 38 Connor Barley.

Leeds: 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 11 James Bentley, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 29 Liam Tindall, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker.