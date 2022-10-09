Matt Peet backs new youth development structure at Wigan Warriors

Matt Peet has given his backing to a new youth development structure at Wigan Warriors for next season.

Two roles previously held by Peet on his rise through the ranks to become the first-team head coach will be filled by new people.

Former Leigh Centurions coach John Duffy has become their Academy head coach with previous incumbent Shane Eccles promoted to become the head of youth, replacing Darrell Goulding, who is leaving the club.

Goulding played for the Warriors for a decade, then returned to begin his coaching career and has overseen youth development over the past two years.

Eccles, who has been at Wigan since 2015 and held roles with England Academy and coached the Lancashire Academy Origin team, now heads their youth structure.

And under him will be Duffy, also previously coach of Swinton Lions and Featherstone Rovers.

”Darrell has done a great job of leading the Academy and impacted positively on hundreds of young players in his time at the club,” said Peet in tribute to departing Goulding.

“Shane is perfectly positioned to lead the department to another level having worked so hard in a range of roles in player development.

“John brings to Wigan a wealth of experience and a passion for helping players maximise their talents.

“Personally, I am really excited to share ideas with John, and I know his expertise and work ethic will benefit the club, coaching team and ultimately our players.

“I am delighted that the club continues to invest in the Academy – underlining our ethos of developing homegrown talent as a priority.”

