Matt Peet confirms Wigan Warriors blow as he gives verdict on Liam Watts red card and Harry Smith sinbinning

WIGAN WARRIORS overcame a stubborn Castleford Tigers in a 32-4 win at The Jungle tonight.

But, a red card after half an hour to Castleford’s LIam Watts was the catalyst for a one-sided game, with the two sides locked at 4-4 at that point.

For Wigan head coach Matt Peet, he was “pleased” with his side’s performance.

“The performance was pleasing, there were definitely areas we could have improved on but to turn up and understand the challenges of this fixture with the pitch and a very spirited Castleford team that were very committed with a big crowd, I was pleased.

“To get away with a decent win and two points, I was pleased with the effort and commitment. It was definitely what we expected, you hope of having a full-blooded game and that should prepare the lads for next week.”

Peet did confirm the blow to Luke Thompson, who will miss the World Club Challenge with a head knock.

“I thought the way he started the game and the way he has been in pre-season and the way he’s been in pre-season, he’s been looking excellent.

“It’s a blow but his health has to come first. He has taken a whack on the head and I think the sport and other sports are getting used to these sort of things.”

Peet was also asked about the red card to Liam Watts, who was given his marching orders after half an hour for a harsh shoulder charge on Tyler Dupree.

“I think everyone is nervous around the contact but again I understand why it has to happen. Players can get sent off now without getting massive amounts wrong.

“You feel sorry for players at times, they are trying the best to be accurate and physical and in the heat of battle it is challenging.

“I don’t think we will ever look at just one decision because you can argue and debate forever, it’s about understanding why the game has to take these steps.

“We have to understand the way the game is going and prepare for some pain along the way in terms of missing players but it is the best thing for our athletes.”

Peet also admits that he didn’t take much notice of Harry Smith’s tackle which saw the Wigan man sinbinned for a spear tackle.

“To be completely honest when you’re caught up in the game, I haven’t looked at it in great detail.”

The Wigan boss also hailed Patrick Mago for his efforts as Mike Cooper made his long-awaited Super League return from an ACL injury.

“I thought Patrick (Mago) was our best tonight. It’s about consistency, I thought he was our man of the match tonight.

“Mike Cooper got through it ok, I thought he was very good. We will need him to put in a good shift for the World Club Challenge for next week with Luke Thompson out.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.