Matt Peet explains Wigan Warriors’ win over Castleford Tigers, why Junior Nsemba didn’t play and the week leading up to the Super League fixture

WIGAN WARRIORS overcame Castleford Tigers 10-8 at The Jungle tonight.

Wigan were below par for the majority of the 80 minutes, but coming off a Challenge Cup triumph, they could have been forgiven especially as Matt Peet’s men still claimed the two points.

For Peet himself, he was just glad to get the win, saying: “I just think Castleford played really well. They were motivated and energised, freshened up and trained hard.

“They gave us a hell of a game and last week doesn’t come into it at all. We were prepared and ready to go. It was a challenging game and character got us over the line.”

The victory was even more impressive when considering that the Warriors had had just 40 minutes one the training field all week.

“We’ve not trained much this week for obvious reasons and the lads on the right edge will get used to one another. I don’t think this time last year that Bevan French was playing in the halves.

“We had half a training session with 40 minutes on the field but we’ve trained all year together. I just think that those combinations will settle and improve.

“We came to a tough place on a tough night.”

Peet also explained why Junior Nsemba didn’t play and why Sam Walters was played instead.

“I thought Sam Walters was excellent and played tough with and without the ball. I thought it was a good week to take Junior out, it’s been a lot of rugby for him as well as emotionally.

“Sam was ready to go so I thought I’d put him out there. Junior got a rest.”

Peet also bemoaned the “bizarre” nature of the game with the Wigan boss highlighting a high tackle on Zach Eckersley that left the centre having to leave the field.

“If Sam Walters hadn’t have run in, it wouldn’t have been given a high tackle. It was a bizarre game to watch.”

