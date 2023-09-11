Kevin Sinfield backs new brain health project for current and former players

KEVIN SINFIELD has backed a new project which aims to support past and present players with their brain health.

Rugby League Cares, an independent charity focused on player welfare, has launched the Brain Health Fund, an education and support programme for both current and retired players.

The aim of the fund is to equip players with the knowledge to sustain good brain health during their careers, and provide support to those diagnosed with neurological conditions such as dementia.

Leeds Rhinos legend Sinfield, a trustee of RL Cares, emphasised the importance of players looking after their brain.

“Educating players about brain health is massively important. They spend their careers trying to look after every part of their bodies but often neglect the brain and their own heads,” said Sinfield, who is currently part of the England rugby union coaching staff at their World Cup in France.

“We can change the path for some people by providing the support they need to become better, but we can also support ourselves to be better too.

“Anything we can do to help current and former players understand that there are things they can do to make the path ahead a better path is to be welcomed.

“Education is vital, both for players and their families. Players need to help themselves because they have to be accountable and responsible for their own careers and health.”

Sinfield has raised millions of pounds for motor neurone disease (MND) charities since former team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the disease in 2019, and the pair have inspired many people with their close friendship.

“Through my work with the MND community, I understand the value of a good support network,” added Sinfield.

“Not only from a love and care perspective, but friendship and socially. There will be times when things aren’t going to plan and things might seem to be off-track, and having a friendly face with some clear, simple advice is a massive help.

“That’s where RL Cares and the Brain Health Fund have an important role to play.”

RL Cares has already begun to roll out a comprehensive education programme for current players about brain health, amid increasing concern in the sport over the long-term effects of head injuries.

“Rugby League is now safer to play than it has ever been but, like every contact sport, there are inherent risks in taking part,” said Steve McCormack, the director of welfare at RL Cares.

“The Brain Health Fund will help us provide players with the information and advice they need to mitigate those risks, to make informed choices about their own health, and to be as healthy as they can be.

“We also want to help the families of current and retired players who are experiencing poor brain health. We aim to put together a comprehensive package of support and build on the sport’s proud record of looking after its own.”

