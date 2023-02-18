Matt Peet gives opinion on Morgan Smithies yellow card as he explains Wigan Warriors being “second best”

WIGAN WARRIORS went down 27-18 away at Craven Park with Hull KR running out deserved winners in Super League round one.

The Warriors led 12-6 at one point but fell behind the break and never recovered the lead and for Wigan boss Matt Peet, his side were second best.

“I thought we were second best, we tried for a short kicking game, but we didn’t run hard enough or tackle well and I thought Hull were deserved winners,” Peet said on Channel 4.

“We showed glimpses with the ball but I think we tried to try our hand too much. In the arm wrestle, Hull KR were the better team.”

Peet also gave his view on Morgan Smithies’ yellow card after the Wigan man hit KR halfback Mikey Lewis late after a kick.

“Morgan needs to be better there, the way it is now he needs to wrap his arms and make an attempt to tackle. I always thought he might get a yellow there.

“It’s disappointing but it’s a reality check.”

Wigan go up against Wakefield Trinity next Friday night with Mark Applegarth’s men going down to the Catalans Dragons last night in a 38-24 defeat.