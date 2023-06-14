Matt Peet has his say on reports linking Wigan Warriors with Dolphins’ Brenko Lee

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has had his say on reports linking Wigan Warriors with Dolphins’ Brenko Lee.

Last night, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports linked the Warriors with the former State of Origin centre with Toby King set to return to the Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

However, Peet wasn’t drawn on the speculation.

“I’ve certainly sen him play as he was a State of Origin player not long ago. We are linked with that many players, I didn’t know which one you were going to ask me about,” Peet said.

“There isn’t particularly interesting at the moment, we are always active but we are not down the line with Brenko Lee or anyone else.”

Lee has made just 87 NRL appearances during his ten-year career with most of those appearances coming for the Gold Coast Titans between 2018 and 2019.