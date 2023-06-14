Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire makes appeal decision following 12-match ban

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Josh McGuire has made a decision on whether or not he will appeal the 12-match ban given to him by an Operational Rules Tribunal last week.

McGuire, who only joined the Cheshire club ahead of the 2023 Super League season, was given the suspension in the aftermath of Warrington’s 30-12 loss to the Leigh Leopards but he has chosen not to appeal the three-month ban as his future at the Wolves remains up in the air.

The Warrington man was charged with Grade F Unacceptable Language, but pleaded not guilty, after already serving a seven-match suspension this season.

McGuire was then also found guilty of a Grade F charge of Unacceptable Language in Warrington’s pre-season fixture against Leigh in February. On that occasion, he was also fined £1,000, and required to undertake mandatory education.

Leigh winger Josh Charnley, who, after been tackled, reported McGuire to a touch judge for “words being personal to a member of his family”.

The Tribunal concluded that the RFL had “proved to a high standard, approximate to beyond reasonable doubt that Mr McGuire had said the offending words”.

McGuire already served the first of his 12 games at the weekend as Warrington overcame the Huddersfield Giants in a 30-24 thriller.