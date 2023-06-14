Two more Hull KR stars set to be out for three-to-four months with serious injury

IT’S fair to say that Hull KR have been decimated by injury in Super League 2023.

Rovers have had the likes of Lachlan Coote, Jordan Abdull, Sauaso Sue, James Batchelor and Rowan Milnes – and then some – sidelined for long periods of time during the season so far.

And now KR has confirmed that Sam Wood will miss three to four months with a serious knee injury in the loss to Catalans Dragons at the weekend.

Hull KR can confirm Sam Wood sustained a serious knee injury in the loss to Catalans at the weekend and will miss 3-4 months of action. We’re all with you Sam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/esRfXw7ZZz — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) June 14, 2023

Adding to that woe, Abdull will also be out for another three months.

“We need to get more tests done but it’ll be a minimum of 12 weeks,” KR boss Willie Peters said on Abdull’s injury.

“We’re looking to see if he needs an operation, which would put it around 16, 17 weeks. If he doesn’t need the op, it would probably cut the return by four or five weeks.”