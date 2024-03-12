Matt Peet on Wigan returnee, Paul Rowley and Salford, Kruise Leeming latest and what Ryan Hampshire can do moving forward

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has told Ryan Hampshire to continue to be ready when called upon after the halfback’s impressive display last weekend.

Hampshire was at the forefront of everything that the Warriors did well in their 60-22 win over London Broncos, but he currently sits behind Bevan French and Harry Smith in the pecking order.

Peet admits that it was pleasing that those behind the first-team could be relied upon, with Hampshire a stand-out.

“There were a few lads who put forward their case to get more time in the future. Most of them know where they sit in the order at the moment,” Peet said.

“Our so-called frontline have been performing well but it’s pleasing to know as a coach when the players are called upon they can perform.

“Ryan Hampshire, Zach Eckersley and a few others as well. It was great to see Junior Nsemba back out there.”

So what can Hampshire do in the future to earn more game time?

“His job is to be ready and his job is to apply himself every day and learn to apply himself. None of these lads know when the chance is going to come again.

“We are always aware of this sport being a different and challenging year. He needs to be ready but also put pressure on the other lads.”

Peet also gave the latest on Liam Byrne and Kruise Leeming with the former set to return for the Warriors ahead of this week’s Super League clash with Salford Red Devils.

“I’m not exactly sure how we will start but it’s great to have him (Byrne) there. He brings a lot to us, we love him here and everything he brings is what we want to be about.

“On Kruise, we could have pushed it this week but we are happy with what we’ve got at the moment. We are not taking any risks there.”

Of course, Wigan will be going up against Salford, with many predicting the Red Devils to finish near the bottom of the Super League table following an upheaval of sorts in the off-season.

However, Rowley’s men have won three games out of four so far – and Peet is a big fan of Rowley and Salford.

“From me and the club, there is a massive amount of respect for what Paul Rowley does with his team,” Peet said.

“I think every coach has different sets of circumstances to coach within but ultimately the players at his disposal commit to one other and improve, play their best rugby and learn.

“That’s a mark of the environment and with Paul and his coaching staff. As long as I’ve been in this role, some of our most intense games have been against Salford.

“We are under no illusions about the kind of challenge we have. I’ve got a lot of respect for Paul and the way he sets his team up.”

