Championship 2024: Widnes Vikings season preview, squad and prediction

WIDNES are looking to turn things around in 2024 after a disappointing campaign in which they finished ninth and never really threatened a play-off push.

Allan Coleman has since taken over the reins and has brought with him a wealth of experience in Rhodri Lloyd and Mike Butt from old club Swinton. They’re joined by new recruits Sam Brooks, Danny Langtree and Nick Gregson, who have all been given starting squad numbers, while other recruits include Liam Kirk, Lloyd Roby and Martyn Reilly.

The Vikings have faced some obstacles with injury through some of their 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures, and saw their depth tested against Doncaster when they were forced to play players out of position and lost two forwards to injury without an 18th man.

They could cause some upsets under Coleman’s charge, but expect Widnes to remain a middle-of-the-pack team for now.

Watch out for… LLOYD ROBY was in impressive form against Doncaster in the Challenge Cup third-round win. A winger or fullback by trade, Roby filled in at halfback and looked like a veteran. His fingerprints were on everything, as they surely will be again when he’s moved back to a backline role.

2024 squad: 1 Jack Owens, 2 Ryan Ince, 3 Matt Fleming, 4 Joe Edge, 5 Kieran Dixon, 6 Joe Lyons, 7 Tom Gilmore, 8 Callum Field, 9 Matty Fozard, 10 Sam Brooks, 11 Rhodri Lloyd, 12 Danny Langtree, 13 Nick Gregson, 14 Jordan Johnstone, 15 Liam Kirk, 16 Max Roberts, 17 Liam Bent, 19 Sam Wilde, 20 Mike Butt, 21 Ollie Brookes, 22 Ant Walker, 23 Will Tilleke, 24 Lloyd Roby, 30 Martyn Reilly, 31 Dan Murray.

Rugby League World predicts: 9th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

