Castleford Tigers-linked forward suffers injury blow as Leigh Leopards boss dismisses Super League move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS-LINKED forward Ben Nakubuwai has suffered an injury blow, as Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam addresses speculation over his potential move to Castleford Tigers.

Nakubuwai has been linked with a move to the Tigers the past week but a short-term loan will not be happening this week with Lam refuting such claims.

“The interest has come through the media. He has been playing every single week so we have had to hold on to Ben. I’m not sure where that has come from,” Lam said.

“Ben needs to play more minutes, whether that’s here with us or going out on loan. That’s a decision we will make down the line but he won’t be leaving now that’s for sure.

“Ben is injured this week, so that puts him behind the eight ball a little bit. I’m in constant conversation with all players about their game time.”

Nakubuwai has played all eight of Leigh’s fixtures this year, with all those appearances coming off the bench.

