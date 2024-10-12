Matt Peet reveals why Wigan Warriors overcame Hull KR as he reveals incredible club gesture for Bevan French

WIGAN WARRIORS secured a well-deserved 9-2 triumph over Hull KR in the 2025 Super League Grand Final this evening.

Clinical throughout, a moment of Bevan French magic split the two sides in the end, with the Wigan halfback scything his way through the Rovers’ defence early on in the first-half.

Eventually, Wigan’s steely defence kept KR out and head coach Matt Peet was enthused with the victory, explaining what the difference between the two sides were in the end: “Friendship and Harry’s kicking game!

“The defence comes down to the spirit between the lads and the connection between everyone.

“We have some fantastic players amongst our team, look at Harry’s kicks. I was set there thinking ‘I’m glad Harry Smith plays for this team’ because of his kicking game.”

Wigan livewire Bevan French made the difference in the end with a superb solo score in the first-half and Peet paid tribute to the Australian.

“I tell him every day that I love him to bits. It’s easy to love him when he has those moments but I see how he conducts himself on a daily basis, I see how he helps younger players.

“I see him as a person, him as a family fan and how he looks after his family. It’s all wrapped up into one, we have a laugh together.”

French was joined by his uncle and his brother in Manchester, with Peet explaining how chief executive Kris Radlinski organised to bring his family over.

“We had a film made for the semi-final to show the journey of the season with family messages and his family were on that.

“As we were walking out of the cinema, Kris Radlinski pulled me to one side and said ‘I think we should bring Bevan’s family over’.

“The club reached out and secured all the logistical arrangements. Keeping it from Bevan was a challenge but real credit goes to Radz. He gets what motivates players and inspires teams.

“He comes up with these gestures at the right time of the year. His contribution to this success is immeasurable.”

