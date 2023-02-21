Matt Peet to change Wigan Warriors line-up following Hull KR defeat as he has say on potential World Club Championship

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has hinted at changes to his side ahead of the visit of Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

The Warriors will be at home for the first time in 2023 after going down to Hull KR last weekend and Peet has revealed that, although the 21-man squad will be the same, the starting line-up will not be.

“The team that lines up won’t be the same, but it will be the same 21-man squad.

“Defensively we were poor (against Hull KR). We were open and honest with one another yesterday, but today was very optimistic and we’ve got excitement,” Peet said.

“I know exactly who will be playing and coming in but I won’t be saying.”

In light of St Helens’ victory against Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge, Peet was asked about a potential World Club Championship.

Previously, clashes involving more than one NRL side and one Super League challenger have taken place, but the Wigan boss emphasised that it would need the appetite from Down Under for it to go ahead.

“I think every team and coach would love to play in the World Club Challenge but you’ve got to earn the right to do it,” Peet continued.

“I think everyone in England watching it would love the opportunity to do that down the line. St Helens getting the win should pave the way for more contests in the future.

“I think it’s more on the NRL to have an appetite for it. There needs to be incentive for that. There would be take up on this side of the globe it would be more up to them. The more we have international competition the better it would be for the game.”