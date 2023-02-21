Hull KR boss Willie Peters on why Lachlan Coote, Matty Storton, Ryan Hall and Rhys Kennedy will not play against Salford

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has revealed why Lachlan Coote, Matty Storton, Ryan Hall and Rhys Kennedy will not be playing against Salford Red Devils on Thursday night.

All four men took knocks from the impressive win over the Wigan Warriors, with Peters giving the lowdown on all four issues.

“Lachlan Coote, Matty Storton, Rhys Kennedy and Ryan Hall will miss out. There is some experience and key players there that won’t be playing,” Peters said.

“Ryan’s is one of those in rugby league that sometimes just comes along during the season. He will have a week or two off and will come back playing.

“Rhys has recovered really well off the back of his injury. It was a nasty concussion and had to go to hospital. It’s not good to see how he went down. He is bouncing around today and has a smile on his face which is good. He will have 12 days off and hopefully return next week.

“Lachlan strained his hamstring. He had tightened up in the game and played through the game. He didn’t do any more damage but there is a slight issue there. He will be back in one or two weeks time.

“We need to go through all the rehab process, we won’t put him in if he’s not ready. It could be one week or two weeks.

“Matty has a fractured toe, he had the problem last year and it has reoccured again. He had a few weeks out with it last year but this time it is not as bad.”

Peters has explained that those players that impressed in pre-season will be given a shot in place of the quartet.

“We will reward the players who are ahead of others. Those players that will be selected will be those that stood out during pre-season. Our depth is being tested early.”