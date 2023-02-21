SYDNEY ROOSTERS star Daniel Tupou could “entertain a big-money move to the Super League”, according to Australian publication the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Sydney Morning Herald has stated: “Daniel Tupou will soon have to decide whether to remain at the Sydney Roosters – and complete the tallest, most intimidating back line in the NRL – or entertain a big-money move to the Super League or Japanese Rugby.”

At present, Tupou is still only 31 but with the signing of Dom Young and the progress of youngster Joseph Suaalii, Tupou isn’t exactly the future at the Roosters.

And, with the Tongan international off contract at the end of 2023, his agent Sam Ayoub, has hinted that a move to Super League or rugby union could be on the cards if he so wants to.

“When I say options for Daniel, I mean in the NRL, Super League or Japanese rugby because we have had previous discussions with all of them,” Ayoub told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Tupou is currently the longest-serving player in the Roosters’ backline, having scored 136 tries in 227 appearances since debuting for Sydney back in 2012.