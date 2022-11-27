Matty Ashurst inspired by predecessors as Wakefield Trinity captain

MATTY ASHURST hopes to follow in the footsteps of the previous two Wakefield Trinity captains after earning the role for the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old forward is approaching his ninth season at Belle Vue, following early-career stints with St Helens and Salford Red Devils.

Ashurst has accumulated 173 appearances in red, white and blue, including playing in every single match in all competitions in 2022.

He has now been entrusted with the club captaincy by new head coach Mark Applegarth, and is looking to the two captains he has played under at the club for inspiration.

Danny Kirmond, now of Championship side York, had the responsibility until the end of 2018, when Jacob Miller took over captaincy duties.

Australian halfback Miller left Trinity at the end of the 2022 season, joining fierce local rivals Castleford Tigers, and Ashurst has stepped up.

“I’ve been at this club for a long time now; I know the club and the club knows me,” said Ashurst.

“It’s a really proud moment for me, especially with the club going into its 150th year as well. It’s something extra special.

“I didn’t think about (getting the captaincy) too much but I’m probably one of the senior players in the squad now.

“The two captains before me who I’ve played under, Milky and Kirmo before that, have done brilliant jobs and they’re both good mates of mine as well.

“Hopefully I can do as good a job as they did.”

Meanwhile, the role of vice-captain has been given to Jordan Crowther.

A boyhood supporter of Trinity, Crowther came through the club’s Academy system and made his first-grade debut in 2014.

The 25-year-old loose forward has since played 91 times in all competitions for the club, including 25 last season, his best year yet.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.