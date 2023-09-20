Mayfield through to elimination semi-final!

Rochdale Mayfield will entertain Siddal on Saturday in the Impact Performance National Conference League’s second elimination semi-final.

Mayfield’s challenge for the flagship competition’s championship continues courtesy of last night’s 22-6 win over Thatto Heath Crusaders in the first elimination semi-final.

Full reports on all games will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Fixtures

Saturday 23 September 2023

PREMIER DIVISION

QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL

Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull

ELIMINATION SEMI-FINAL

Rochdale Mayfield v Siddal

DIVISION ONE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL

Heworth v Oulton Raiders

DIVISION TWO

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINAL

Shaw Cross Sharks v Saddleworth Rangers

DIVISION THREE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL

Millom v Leigh East