Rochdale Mayfield will entertain Siddal on Saturday in the Impact Performance National Conference League’s second elimination semi-final.
Mayfield’s challenge for the flagship competition’s championship continues courtesy of last night’s 22-6 win over Thatto Heath Crusaders in the first elimination semi-final.
Full reports on all games will feature in Monday’s League Express.
Fixtures
Saturday 23 September 2023
PREMIER DIVISION
QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL
Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull
ELIMINATION SEMI-FINAL
Rochdale Mayfield v Siddal
DIVISION ONE
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL
Heworth v Oulton Raiders
DIVISION TWO
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINAL
Shaw Cross Sharks v Saddleworth Rangers
DIVISION THREE
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL
Millom v Leigh East
Mayfield through to elimination semi-final!
Rochdale Mayfield will entertain Siddal on Saturday in the Impact Performance National Conference League’s second elimination semi-final.