Warrington Wolves react strongly to Paul Vaughan ban

WARRINGTON WOLVES have reacted strongly to the four-match ban handed to star forward Paul Vaughan at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

Vaughan had been charged with Grade E Unnecessary Contact – a charge that carries a four to six match ban if found guilty at a tribunal.

Last night, in a case that ran for over two hours, the Warrington man was found guilty and suspended for four games which would rule Vaughan out for the rest of the 2023 Super League season.

In response to the news, it appears as though the Cheshire club are readying themselves to appeal the decision after revealing they were “extremely disappointed” with the ban.

The club tweeted: “Paul Vaughan has been suspended for four matches following tonight’s independent tribunal hearing

“Vaughan, who was charged with a Grade E offence, pleaded not guilty.

“The Club is extremely disappointed with tonight’s verdict and are exploring options with regards to an appeal.”

