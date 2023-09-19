“Several” Super League clubs in the market to lure ex-Cronulla Sharks man out of retirement

“SEVERAL” Super League clubs are said to be in the market to lure a former Cronulla Sharks veteran out of retirement and to the northern hemisphere.

That veteran is Wade Graham, who hung up his boots after Cronulla’s loss to the Sydney Roosters in the finals last weekend, but now The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has revealed that the 32-year-old is attracting interest from various Super League clubs for next season.

One of those is known to be Catalans Dragons, whilst The Mole has also noted that “several struggling British clubs” have shown an interest in potentially bringing over the veteran, who has almost 300 NRL games under his belt.

Though no talks have begun – given the timing of his retirement – there is genuine choice on the table for Graham going forward.

