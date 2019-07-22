McDermott questions Widnes jeers following Toronto trophy lift

Brian McDermott has acknowledged the jeers during Toronto’s trophy presentation.

Boos were heard inside the Select Security Stadium as the Wolfpack lifted the Championship League Leaders’ Shield for the second year running.

Clearly unimpressed, McDermott questioned the benefit of those who booed his side after they picked up a 24-19 win at Widnes.

He told Sky Sports News: “I can’t wait to get back to Toronto and, to our fans in Canada, we’ll do something for you as well.

“We celebrated that and got booed by the Widnes people, which I’m not sure is good for any sport, and I can’t wait to lift the trophy in front of our fans as well.

“We’re pleased that we have it wrapped up, but I don’t want to trivialise it.

“To be top of the tree after the regular season is great, and we’ve done that.

“But the bigger picture for us is the Grand Final, and that’s what we’re steering towards.”