Huddersfield Giants and England star Jermaine McGillvary explains international retirement decision

Jermaine McGillvary says he took the shock decision to retire from the international game, just months before the World Cup, in order to prolong his career.

Last week the Huddersfield Giants winger called time on his representative career, which included 17 appearances for England and twelve tries, seven of which were at the 2017 World Cup.

The 34-year-old also played four times for Great Britain and featured for the Combined Nations All Stars in last year’s mid-season clash against England in what has proven to be his final international game.

McGillvary suggested that no longer being an automatic first choice helped move him towards making a decision to prioritise extending his career, targeting playing an extra season beyond his current club contract, which expires in 2023.

“It’s something I’ve been considering since I didn’t get picked for the mid-season Test, when I went to the Combined Nations,” he explained.

“I actually did get picked for the (post-2021 season) France game, I was going to play in that, but I had family stuff to deal with, so I pulled out of that game.

“I feel like I’m at an age now where it takes longer and longer to recover from games. There’s a mid-season Test, then a World Cup, and then coming back into pre-season.

“I think it will help me prolong my club career and maybe get me an extra year.”

McGillvary has been part of England’s training squad so far this year and did anticipate being part of coach Shaun Wane’s plans, making the decision to turn down a home World Cup a difficult one.

“Shaun said I was probably going to be part of it,” said McGillvary.

“It’s hard, especially being at home so my kids could watch as well. I’m maybe being selfish and looking after myself.

“But I’m excited to go and watch as a fan. I’ll go to as many games as possible and be a fan, see what it’s like from the other side, because it’s something special to put on that England shirt and something I’ll always remember.”

McGillvary doesn’t believe he leaves England any poorer for his absence and is confident there are more than enough quality wingers who can take his spot.

He said: “You don’t need 34-year-old wingers stopping young lads getting a shot. There’s more than enough quality around to do the shirt justice.

“Tommy Makinson is probably my favourite, he’s a class player. Hally (Ryan Hall) is obviously still part of it, he’s a legend.

“There’s Ash Handley; Tom Johnstone, if he stays fit, is unreal. Tom Davies is a class player as well. There are so many so I doubt they’ll miss me.

“There are so many different combinations they can go with; it is exciting and I’m excited to watch when the World Cup comes.”

