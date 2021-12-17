MEA (Middle East African) steering committee increased

The steering committee charged with planning the road map to independent federation status for the Middle East Africa region, has been increased from five members to seven following a governance review.

The need was identified to include independent members with specific skills, and Sami Garabedian, former professional player Bolu Fagborun and Saad Boujmal have been added to the existing elected member representatives, Nayef abi Said (Lebanon), Dr Frans Erasmus (South Africa), Adam Sada (Nigeria) and Ghassan Badawi (Libya).

Sami Garabedian, who was elected by the group as chair, commented: “It is indeed a privilege to have been entrusted with the lead role of this esteemed group. I hope that, along with my other colleagues of exceptional quality, we will be able to steer rugby league in the Midddle East African region, to new heights. It will be a collective effort in the best interests of the game.”

Dr Frans Erasmus has been elected vice chair and MEA regional director Remond Safi appointed as secretary.