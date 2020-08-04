Melbourne recruit ex-Wolfpack centre on short-term deal

Ricky Leutele has signed with three-time premiership-winning side Melbourne Storm for the remainder of the NRL season.

The 30-year-old already has 129 NRL games under his belt, including an famous appearance in Cronulla’s maiden premiership triumph in 2016, and boasts six games of experience with Samoa.

Ricky signed for Toronto Wolfpack on a three-year deal, which started in 2019, as the Wolfpack continued their quest for Super League.

However, Toronto have withdrawn from Super League for this year and, with their future unknown, Ricky was given a lifeline by Melbourne.

Leutele, along with his family, will have to serve a compulsory two-week period in quarantine before he can link up with Craig Bellamy’s side.