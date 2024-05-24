Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene set to join Super League side

MELBOURNE STORM prop Aaron Pene is set to join a Super League side.

Pene was released by Storm this morning, with Super League now firmly in the prop’s sights – though it remains to be seen which club he will link up with.

Upon his release, the forward said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time at this club. Every person at some point through my time here has had a positive impact on my football career and in my life outside,” Pene said.

“It’s never easy leaving a place you love and call home.

“I remember when I first arrived and the Club saying that you need to be good people before being good footballers. That’s what makes this club so special.

“To the members and fans of this club, thank you for all your love and support and I wish nothing but the best to everyone in the future.

“I’m truly grateful to everyone here and will miss them all – from friends and work colleagues to family.”

“While reluctant to release Aaron at this stage of the season, this was too good an opportunity for him to pass up,” Melbourne Storm’s Director of Football Frank Ponissi added.

“He will always be a member of our 2020 Premiership squad, when we relocated to Queensland through the trying COVID period.

“We know Aaron will add great value to his new club and wish him all the best for the future.”

