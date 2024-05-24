Three potential Warrington Wolves replacements for Matty Nicholson

WARRINGTON WOLVES appear to be gearing up to say farewell to second-rower Matty Nicholson following reports in Australia that the 20-year-old is heading for the exit door.

Nicholson, who only joined the Wolves midway through the 2022 Super League season from Wigan Warriors, is being linked with a move to the NRL and Canberra Raiders in particular.

If the second-rower does leave, which three players could Warrington potentially look towards to replace him?

John Bateman

He is being shopped to Super League clubs upon new Wests Tigers chief executive Shane Richardson’s visit to the UK this week – and it would make sense for the Wolves to pounce. The second-rower has been of Wests’ better players since joining the Concord club ahead of the 2023 NRL season, yet for some reason, seems to be deemed surplus to requirements by Richardson and co at the club. At 30, Bateman still has a number of years left in him and would form a potent second-row partnership with Lachlan Fitzgibbon or Ben Currie.

Sam Stone

Currently at Salford Red Devils, Sam Stone has become one of Paul Rowley’s most dependable forwards, with his line running and defensive stature earning him considerable praise from Salford fans week in, week out. Replacing Nicholson with a like-for-like replacement would be difficult given the 20-year-old’s presence and physicality at such a young age, but Stone would certainly provide a potent attacking weapon out wide for the Wolves.

Emmanuel Waine

A human-wrecking ball, Emmanuel Waine has not been able to demonstrate what he is about for the London Broncos in Super League 2024 as of yet given his injury problems. However, the Papua New Guinea international showed his power in the Broncos’ pre-friendly against Castleford Tigers, where he skittled a number of Tigers defenders both in attack and defence. Waine would be a punt by Warrington boss Sam Burgess, but the latter is no stranger to taking chances and the 27-year-old could well be a gem of a find in the long run.

