Michael Carter asks for understanding from Wakefield fans as Covid cases wreak havoc again

Michael Carter has called on Wakefield supporters to give the club some leeway as Covid problems have left their squad depleted once again ahead of Friday’s clash with champions St Helens.

A Wakefield player has tested positive for the virus and has resulted in a further seven standing down.

Wakefield haven’t won since the season restarted and have won just five of their last 27 Super League matches.

That has resulted in some supporters calling for Chris Chester to be sacked but Carter says more understanding of the club’s circumstances is required as they deal with the implications of more Covid-related disruption on the eve of a game.

“We end up having to go to Catalans on Sunday on a private jet,” he explained.

“To be fair to Catalans they looked after us and we had no issues at all and in no way am I having a dig at Catalans.

“We come back on a private plane and we had to bring the officials with us so the fact is some people were just a little closer than they should be. We get a positive on Monday morning and face ten to 12 standing down due to one positive test.

Right up until this morning we’re still in contact with PHE and the RFL about who and who can’t play. We’ve got 14 fit players and three guys out of a group of about five playing rock, paper, scissors to see who’s the least injured.”

He continued: “It’s a really tough time at the minute and I just wanted to put some context on what we’ve been through.

“If Cas hadn’t been in the position they were we would have been the one saying to Hull they can play Saints but they’ve had the issue first and we’ve nowhere to go. We are playing, we’ll have 17 players in the dugout and we’ll give it a go.”

Carter insisted his comments weren’t to encourage games to be called off, but instead for fans to have some understanding of the club’s current troubles.

“A lot of this, 99% of this is not through rugby league related contact. I’m not getting at that. I absolutely know and understand we have to fulfil a broadcast deal as if we don’t we’re packing up and going home anyway.

“What I’m trying to get over is some people, and if I’m being brutally honest, it’s some of our fanbase, need to understand some of the issues we’re facing because they’re giving us no leeway.

“All they’re interested in is results and I get that from a fan’s point of view but they have to understand some of the issues as well. This week has been the worst of the lot by far. I don’t think this is rugby league related but we’re having to pay he price because whatever they say we have to do.”