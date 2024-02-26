Michael Lawrence’s praise for Huddersfield Giants rising star

HUDDERSFIELD have a great fullback on their hands in Aidan McGowan, according to former Giants favourite Michael Lawrence.

The 33-year-old is now skippering Bradford, where McGowan, 21, is on a season-long loan.

Jamaica forward Lawrence, who played 324 times across 16 seasons for hometown club Huddersfield, recently made his 350th career appearance.

Huddersfield-born McGowan was alongside him for the game at Keighley in the 1895 Cup, having played in the final of the competition for clubs outside Super League while on loan at Batley last year.

He scored 14 tries in 28 games for the Bulldogs and was among the nominees for the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

Previously McGowan, who can also play as a winger, was farmed out to both York and Dewsbury, and Lawrence reckons his lower-division experience will ensure he is primed for an eventual shot at Super League.

“I’ve known Aidan since he first came through the Huddersfield development set-up,” he explained of the Ireland youth international.

“He’s a really good young player and a great professional who works really hard on trying to perfect his game and is willing to listen and learn from others.

“You often see him doing those extras before and after training, and I think another season in the Championship will help him go from strength to strength.”

Bradford coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “Aidan has been great for us so far, and I’m glad we’ve got him.

“I really enjoy working with him, and you can see how controlled we look with him in the side.

“He makes the effort to put himself in good positions and to put others in good positions.

“I think he’ll be a big player for us, and he can get better as well.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.