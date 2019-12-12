Michael Shenton set for Testimonial game with Toronto

Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton will have a testimonial game against Michael Shenton next year.

Shenton, who captained the club to their last two major finals, has been recognised for his services to the Tigers and will have a year of events.

The game against the Wolfpack, which could see Sonny Bill Williams make his Toronto debut, will take place on Sunday, January 19th.

“I wanted to start by saying thank you to everybody who’s helped out so far with my testimonial,” he said.

“It’s only being released now but there’s been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to get this done.

“It’s been an honour for me to represent the club in the role that I have done. It’s developed me as a player and as a person and I absolutely love the place to bits and the boys we’ve got here.

“I’m really excited for the Toronto game, they bring a lot of excitement and expectation with them, so I hope the fans will come down to support me and the rest of the boys, and see what Toronto are about.

“You could say a testimonial game is about that individual player but I don’t think so, I think it’s about the team and our preparations for the new year. We’re going to have a pretty strong side out for it and I know Daryl wants to play a side that he’s more than likely going to go with for round one.

“I think it will be a smallish squad for us against Toronto and they don’t have a huge squad either so it’s pretty much going to be a Super League standard game two weeks before the competition starts.”