Mike McMeeken responds to Wakefield Trinity speculation as he gives latest on Catalans Dragons future

IT’S fair to say that Mike McMeeken has developed into one of the best forwards in Super League since Castleford Tigers picked him up from the London Broncos back in 2015.

139 appearances later for the Tigers and McMeeken made his way to the south of France to join the Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2021 Super League season.

The 29-year-old has become a firm favourite at the Perpignan club, registering over 50 appearances and earning regular England appearances because of his form for the Dragons.

However, McMeeken is out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season – and he has been linked with a move to new Championship outfit Wakefield Trinity whose owner, Matt Ellis, is ready to invest heavily upon their likely return to the top flight in 2025.

For McMeeken, the decision over his future will rest entirely on his family and what they want to do as a collective.

“I’ve not thought about it massively. All I can really say is I am out of contract at the end of the season and the next decision we make will be one that comes from us as a family,” McMeeken told League Express.

“We will discuss it as a family and that will be it really. We will see what happens.

“Generally, I wouldn’t be able to answer anyway. Like I said, I’m not focused on that at the moment because the new season is around the corner.

“It would just be that the next decision would be based on family.”

Of course, McMeeken worked with current Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell at Castleford previously – and the rangy Londoner has waxed lyrical about some of the coaches he has been under previously.

“Daryl Powell is a very good coach, he is very precise. I’ve been fortunate enough to be coached by him, Steve McNamara, Wayne Bennett and now Shaun Wane at England.

“I’m very fortunate to have learned – and are learning – from these coaches.”

