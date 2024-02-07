FORMER Castleford Tigers and Hull FC starlet Jude Thompson has signed for Championship side Doncaster after a successful trial.

The 18-year-old is a Doncaster lad, who starter his career at community club Bentley ARLFC, before being picked up as a scholar at Leeds Rhinos.

Former Castleford Tigers and Hull FC starlet signs permanent deal for Championship side Doncaster after successful trial

The prop forward later moved on to Castleford Tigers under-18s and Hull FC’s academy but now returns to his roots after a successful trial period with the Dons.

Doncaster head coach Richard Horne said: “Jude is a young player with a lot of potential and we’re pleased to bring him in to the fold. We have a lot of experienced lads that Jude can learn from and put him in good stead moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Thompson himself said: “I’m over the moon to have been given the opportunity to sign for my hometown club.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.