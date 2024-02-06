“I definitely want to be the best outside back in Super League” – Castleford Tigers signing Josh Simm reveals bold aim for 2024 and beyond

IT’S a bold claim, but former St Helens outside back Josh Simm is determined to prove his worth at his new club Castleford Tigers.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the West Yorkshire club after spending 2023 with second tier Australian side Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

That move came about after Simm – who left St Helens at the end of 2022 with 19 appearances to his name – decided to take up a new challenge on the other side of the world.

Now back in the UK, the 22-year-old has the hefty ambition of becoming the best outside back in Super League – something which he is deadly serious about.

“I definitely want to be the best outside back in Super League. I have got a lot to prove. I grew up with a lot of aspirations to do things and I’ve not really done anything yet,” Simm told League Express.

“I’m at the start of my journey. I think I can be one of the best outside backs in the competition, more so wing this year but I might get a chance at centre.”

So what sorts of attributes does Simm pride himself on and what can Castleford expect from the 22-year-old and the team as a whole in 2024?

“I am a hard worker. The lads go on about last year and I don’t want to go on about it too much because I wasn’t part of it, but the lads say that they caved in too early in games but this young group have got a lot to prove.

“No matter what the scoreline is, we want to keep working hard for each other and show the fans that we are actually bothered and want to play for the shirt.

“We are not all on mega money, we are here to work hard, get a new contract and stay at the club for as long as we can.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.