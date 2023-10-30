Mikey Lewis relaxed on England halfback place ahead of George Williams return

ENGLAND halfback Mikey Lewis is facing a nervous wait to find out if he has done enough to retain a spot in the team for Saturday’s final Test, despite the imminent return of George Williams.

Captain Williams was forced to sit out the opening two games against Tonga due to a suspension picked up in his final game of the season for Warrington.

And with England coach Shaun Wane confirming Williams will return to the side for the game at Headingley, Lewis and his fellow halfback Harry Smith now face a waiting game over who will line up against him.

When asked if he thought he had done enough in the opening two games to play again on Saturday, the Hull KR star simply replied: “I don’t know.

“George has been a fantastic player for years now and he is captain for a reason.

“Whatever the decision, I will be there for the team. It’s always team-first mentality for me and that is a massive thing.

“Whether I am in the team or not, I will still be doing my best to make sure the lads are prepared for next week.

“But this experience has definitely made me want more. I want to be involved in every Test series, every World Cup and every game. I want to be there fighting for a spot in the starting 17.

“So after Saturday, I need to go back to my club, work hard, keep my feet on the ground and take what I have learnt from this camp back to Hull KR’s camp in pre-season.

“And with the bond we have there, I do feel like we can do something special next year.”

