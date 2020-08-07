More thrilling action tomorrow on BARLA’s You Tube site

The BARLA National Cup returns to the BARLA You Tube in a ‘War of the Roses’ clash tomorrow (Saturday 8 August) writes Steve Manning.

The 2010 National Cup Final, which was played at Fylde RUFC, Woodlands Memorial Ground, Lytham St Annes, will be broadcast.

Leeds-based Queens of the Pennine League’s Premier Division took on Leigh East of the National Conference League Premier Division in another of the Association’s compelling You Tube clashes which epitomised what it means to players, coaches, clubs and supporters to emerge victorious in BARLA’s prestigious cup competition.

To watch the game live simply tune on to the BARLA You Tube Channel via You Tube itself, or access via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZZ8LMOMSNc

The link has been placed on the BARLA website and in the build up to the game the link will be found and accessible in the @barlcups twitter account.

Following completion of the game viewers will be able to watch it again, or previous weeks’ full-length matches, as well as other game highlights and interviews.