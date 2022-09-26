Morgan Knowles among two St Helens players banned following Grand Final

Morgan Knowles has been given a one-match ban following St Helens’ Super League Grand Final victory, meaning he is set to miss England’s World Cup warm-up match against Fiji.

The forward was controversially cleared to play in the Old Trafford showpiece against Leeds Rhinos after a suspension was overturned on a second appeal.

Now Knowles has been charged with Grade A dangerous contact, for an offence in the second half of the Grand Final, and banned for one game.

Fellow Saints forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has also received a one-match suspension, for Grade B contact with a match official.

But teammate Tommy Makinson has escaped with a caution for the same offence.