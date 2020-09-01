Morgan Smithies hit with two disciplinary charges

Wigan’s Morgan Smithies is in hot water after receiving two disciplinary charges.

The teenage talent has been stung with a Grade C headbutt after an incident with Grant Millington and a Grade D dangerous contact charge for a ‘crusher’ tackle on James Clare.

The first offence will see him receive a two-match ban while the second offence has been referred to a tribunal.

Smithies was sin-binned for the tackle on Clare which resulted in him leaving the field on a stretched and going to hospital. He was cleared of serious injury and released.

Two other players, Huddersfield’s Suaia Matagi and Hull FC’s Joe Cator have also received suspensions for dangerous contact.

Matagi has copped a two-match ban for a Grade C offence, while Cator will miss one game after a Grade B charge.