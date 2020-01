Hull Kingston Rovers forward Mose Masoe has undergone surgery after suffering a serious spinal injury.

The prop was injured in the club’s pre-season friendly with Wakefield and was operated on overnight at Leeds General Infirmary.

The Samoa international, 30, joined the Robins midway through 2017.

A Rovers statement said: “The club will provide further updates as soon as possible.”

Masoe suffered the injury in the third minute of the match and received several minutes of treatment.