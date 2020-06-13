Mose Masoe’s latest progress video is inspirational

Mose Masoe’s incredible road to recovery has been captured on video as he walks completely unassisted during rehab.

The former Hull KR star has left hospital and is now continuing his recovery at Flex Health in Hull.

In a video posted by the Robins, Masoe is shown talking several steps with no support, months after being told he faced a battle against ever walking again.

Pure inspiration. ❤️@MoseMasoe continuing to make magnificent strides forward in his rehabilitation process! pic.twitter.com/rcguy2zoUr — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) June 12, 2020

Masoe suffered a serious spinal injury and was paralysed from the chest down after suffering the injury in a pre-season game against Wakefield.

Though his career is over, it’s fantastic to see him making such great strides forward!