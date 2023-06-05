“Multiple broadcasters” bidding for Super League rights as timeframe put on decision

THE Super League broadcasting deal has been a major talking point in recent weeks and months with clubs and fans eagerly awaiting the momentous decision.

Sky Sports have been at the forefront of the sport since the game switched to the summer back in 1996, but there has been an increasing interest from the likes of Channel 4 and even Amazon Prime in recent months.

For the Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial, Rhodri Jones, the broadcast deal is one that will be expected in the next couple of weeks with “multiple broadcasters” in line to perhaps take the mantle.

“The decision has been kept in the dark but there are a couple of idea and we haven’t fixed on one yet,” Jones said.

“There is a general timeframe, we are in discussions with multiple broadcasters and that is live.

“We expect that to conclude in next two to three weeks. Ideally we wrap it all up by the end of June to give clarity to clubs and it might stretch into July.

“By the summer holiday period, we will be set by 2024 which will hopefully have international games in there too.”