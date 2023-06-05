Wakefield Trinity prop exits the Super League club with immediate effect

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been busy in the recruitment market in recent weeks and months.

The West Yorkshire side have already brought in the likes of Luke Gale, Will Dagger, Isaac Shaw, Jack Croft and David Fifita, but that means that others have had to depart.

Corey Hall is one such player, with forward Rob Butler leaving immediately to join the London Broncos.

A product of the London academy, Butler made his first team debut in 2018 and was part of the squad that successfully gained promotion to the Super League after winning the Million Pound Game.

On his return Director of Rugby and Performance at London Broncos, Mike Eccles said: “I’m really excited to bring Rob back to London. Rob was an integral part of the group that performed so well in 2018 and 19. Things haven’t quite worked out for Rob since he left us but I’m confident we can get him back to the top of his game.

“Where players come from really doesn’t concern me as long as they represent the club in the right way. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want a London heart beat to the team.

“Rob is one of us and I know he’ll deliver for the team because I know what it means to him to wear the London jersey. Welcome home Rob.”

Butler has since played Super League for both Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity and on rejoining the club he says he has unfinished business: “It’s exciting, I’m really looking forward to it. It’s been a long time since I’ve been back here but what we achieved when I was here was really exciting,” Butler said.

“We never really got the chance to finish that last season because of Covid so being able to come back and relive it and do it all again, that’s what I want to do!”