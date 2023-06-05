WATCH: Josh Charnley’s incredible actions following Jack Croft injury in Leigh Leopards-Wakefield Trinity clash

RUGBY LEAGUE is one of the toughest sports in earth.

Everyone knows that injuries are part and parcel of the game, but sometimes there can be a serious issue on the field that needs to be taken care of.

One such serious issue occurred in Sunday’s first Magic Weekend game between Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity as Jack Croft – who was making his second debut for Trinity – went into a tackle on Leigh’s Josh Charnley in an awkward position.

Charnley, knowing Croft had a neck problem, stayed underneath the Wakefield man to keep him still before the medics gave the Leigh winger the all-clear to withdraw his leg from under Croft’s body.

It was a truly incredible act that has since been championed by Leopards owner Derek Beaumont who has retrieved video footage of the incident.

Beaumont tweeted: “What class from @Joshuacharnley during our game when he doesn’t move and checks on injured player then when knowing he had a neck and arm issue didn’t retrieve his leg from under him to minimise any risk of movement until medics were happy for him to! This should be championed.”

Incredible from Charnley and something that should be shared far and wide for the rugby league world to see.