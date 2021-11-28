Leeds Rhinos’ Richie Myler welcomes Channel 4 deal

Richie Myler says excitement is already running the Leeds Rhinos squad after he returned to pre-season training last week and he is looking forward to featuring in the first Super League clash ever to be shown on free-to-air television.

The Rhinos’ clash with Warrington Wolves has been chosen as the first of Channel 4’s ten live matches next season, and Myler has welcomed the new TV deal with open arms.

“It’s massive for Rugby League,” he said.

“Sky have been tremendous for the sport for so long – now this is another string to the bow which can hopefully take the game to a new audience.

“We have a core of diehard fans that support Rugby League through thick and thin – it’s such a family sport.

“Others see it just as a northern game, which it has been to an extent.

“But now with the influence of two French teams in the competition it can be really appealing for a wider audience.

“Our product is phenomenal and Rugby league people always say that if you introduce somebody to a game, they never leave disappointed.

“This allows more people to access it more easily, which is the biggest thing.”

Myler also believes the timing of the announcement could not have been better for the sport.

He added: “This is coming at a really important time for Rugby League.

“We’re hopefully coming out of Covid, and throughout all of that everyone rallied together.

“It was almost like having something we’d all taken for granted taken away from us for a while – the sport was off the tele and we couldn’t train and play.

“Now we’re fully back up and running again and it’s where can we take it now to make it even bigger.

“This is a really good opportunity to do that.”

