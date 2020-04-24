Nathan Massey raises over £3,000 after 255km watt bike marathon

Nathan Massey has raised over £3,000 after cycling an astonishing 255km during his eight-hour watt bike challenge.

The Castleford forward took up the challenge to raise proceeds for The Prince of Wales Hospice, the club’s charity partner.

His incredible effort saw him do the equivalent of a bike ride from Castleford to Cambridge, all while staying on his driveway.

Thank you for everyone’s donations!! With the justgiving page and cash the people have donated we are nearly at £3000!! It means a lot people have supported me but more importantly your generosity for the prince of wales hospice!! pic.twitter.com/ViMLg7BV09 — Nathan massey (@Massey196) April 24, 2020

8 hour done…. Finished 254.69km, safe to say i need a new arse!! Thanks to everyone who donated to such a great cause ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XLl2NNIZfc — Nathan massey (@Massey196) April 23, 2020

You can make a donation at the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nathan-massey