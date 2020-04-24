Nathan Massey raises over £3,000 after 255km watt bike marathon

   April 24, 2020

Nathan Massey has raised over £3,000 after cycling an astonishing 255km during his eight-hour watt bike challenge.

The Castleford forward took up the challenge to raise proceeds for The Prince of Wales Hospice, the club’s charity partner.

His incredible effort saw him do the equivalent of a bike ride from Castleford to Cambridge, all while staying on his driveway.

You can make a donation at the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nathan-massey