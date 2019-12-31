National Youth Cup pairings confirmed

BARLA has announced the draws for the opening rounds of the Under 18s and Under 14s National Youth Cups.

Pairings are:

UNDER 18S

Sunday 9 February 2020

ROUND ONE: Lock Lane v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Siddal v Crosfields; Featherstone Lions v Woolston Rovers; Latchford Giants v Newton Storm; Kells v Stanningley; Folly Lane v Sheffield Hawks; Dewsbury Celtic v Oulton Raiders; Westhoughton Lions v Orrell St James; Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s.

Byes: Leigh East, Hindley, Oldham St Annes, Waterhead Warriors, Pilkington Recs, Hull Dockers, Saddleworth Rangers.

UNDER 14S

Saturday 12 January 2020

PRELIMINARY ROUND: West Hull v Leigh Miners Rangers; Millom v Hull Wyke; Illingworth v Leeds Irish Clovers; Westhoughton Lions v Wigan St Judes Maroons; Leigh East v Askam; Blackbrook Royals v Oulton Raiders; Crosfields v Dearne Valley Bulldogs; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Siddal; Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane; Skirlaugh v Hindley; Normanton Knights v Newsome Panthers; Woolston Rovers v Hensingham; Latchford Giants v Wigan St Judes Golds; Beverley Braves v Kells; Birkenshaw Bluedogs v Wigan St Patrick’s; Featherstone Lions v Golborne Parkside.

Byes: Hull Dockers, Kippax Welfare, Thatto Heath Crusaders, Culcheth Eagles, Bank Quay Bulls, Hunslet Club Parkside, Orrell St James, Maryport, Rochdale Mayfield Mustangs, Moldgreen, Drighlington, Rylands Sharks, Brotherton Bulldogs, Dalton, Waterhead Warriors, Dewsbury Moor.

Sunday 9 February 2020

ROUND ONE: Leigh East/Askam v Blackbrook/Oulton; Moldgreen v Hunslet Club Parkside; Orrell St James v Westhoughton/Wigan St Judes Maroons; Normanton/Newsome v Bank Quay Bulls; Illingworth/Leeds Irish v Millom/Hull Wyke; Halton/Siddal v Brotherton Bulldogs; West Hull/Leigh Miners v Maryport; Rochdale Mayfield Mustangs v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Rylands Sharks v Hull Dockers; Drighlington v Beverley/Kells; Dewsbury Moor v Dalton; Waterhead Warriors v Skirlaugh/Hindley; Culcheth Eagles v Birkenshaw/Wigan St Patricks; Kippax Welfare v Latchford/Wigan St Judes Golds; Featherstone Lions/Golborne v Crosfields/Dearne Valley; Thornhill/Lock Lane v Woolston Rovers/Hensingham.